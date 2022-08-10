Timaru man killed in crash near Tekapo named

Police have released the name of the man who died following a crash involving three trucks near Tekapo yesterday.

He was 60-year-old John Grant Wilson, of Timaru.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, on State Highway 8 at Burkes Pass, around 8:50am.

The accident happened just past Dog Kennel Corner near the bend that leads to Rollesby Valley Rd on the way to Lake Tekapo.

Two other people sustained minor injuries.

The highway was closed at the snow gates on either side of the pass for much of the day but reopened about 6pm.

Weather station data from MetService showed that temperatures were below zero in that part of the country yesterday morning, and police had earlier warned of likely icy conditions on many South Island roads.

An investigation is under way.