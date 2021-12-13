Tractor driver killed in South Canterbury crash named

Police have named the man who died in a crash between a tractor and a train in South Canterbury last week.

He was Shane William Millar (24), from Clandeboye.

The crash happened at the railway crossing on Hawke Rd, Orari, between Geraldine and Temuka, about 10.50pm on Wednesday.

Police earlier said the driver of the tractor received medical attention at the scene but was not able to be revived.

The train driver was uninjured.

Inquiries are ongoing.