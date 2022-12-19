Two injured in crash near Waimate

Two people were injured, one critically, after a crash in Makikihi, near Waimate this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the intersection of Hook School Road and Engelbrechts Road at about 7.20am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded to the crash with two ambulances, one helicopter, and one prime doctor.

One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition and another was taken by ambulance to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition.

The road was closed and diversions were in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The serious crash unit is investigating.