Value of listening key theme

Waitaki Girls’ High School pupil Johanna Schoneveld is congratulated on her win by judge Wendy Hurst. PHOTO: MATURO SIAOSI

"Band together, stand together, strand together" was the key message in the speech of Waitaki Girls’ High School pupil Johanna Schoneveld, who was named champion at the Central South Island Regional Race Unity Speech Awards last week.

The evening of speeches was held at Te Aitarakihi and this year eight secondary school pupils from around the region spoke to the theme of "te taura tangata" (the rope of unity).

Johanna said her speech tried to emphasise the importance of listening to other people and stepping into their shoes.

"I used the theme of te taura tangata, the rope of unity, to demonstrate how the different cultures and races of the community are stronger when they come together with one goal.

"I believe that if we all can find practical ways in our everyday lives to change our own mindsets and communicate with others, we will inspire change in the world around us.

"When we have a greater understanding and acceptance of one another, we will be able to accomplish race unity in New Zealand."

After being named regional champion, Johanna will now go on to represent the Central South Island at the national Race Unity Speech Awards in Auckland at the beginning of May.

Johanna said that she felt blessed and honoured to have the opportunity to represent the region.

"I think this is going to be a huge highlight — a life-changing experience, one that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"I’m grateful that I get to share my speech and its message with even more people and get to listen to even more inspiring speeches from other rangatahi."

Waitaki Girls’ High School teacher Anna Sillibourne said Johanna delivered a heartfelt and compelling speech.

"Her call to ‘band together, stand together, strand together’ shows a clear vision for how race unity can be achieved.

"It is inspiring to see her use her gifts for writing, public speaking and critical thinking to take her place in this important societal conversation."

Twizel Area School’s Finn McKinley was named as the runner-up and will represent the region if Johanna is unable to attend the Auckland hui.

