Values important part of school

Taking on the leadership roles at Timaru Girls’ High School this year are head of school Maddison Longman (left) and deputy head of school Shermiah Fiaui. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Head of school Maddison Longman

Being appointed head girl of Timaru Girls’ High School for 2026 is a great privilege.

I am pleased to have the honour of representing my school, leading the student body, and being a role model for my peers throughout this year.

As a fourth generation TGHS student, this school and its history mean a lot to me, and the connections and friendships I have made during my time here will hopefully last a lifetime.

For me, this is an amazing opportunity to strengthen my skills in leadership and public speaking and grow, not only as a person but also as a student, a leader, and a peer.

I have loved being involved in school extracurriculars such as the school productions, student council each year, choir, PB4L and more.

I also love the school spirit everyone brings to our various house events by dressing up, getting involved and cheering for each other.

The opportunities and community at Girls’ High are another thing that makes me grateful for this role.

Our school values and motto are some of the most important parts of Timaru Girls’ High.

I strive to use them as motivation and a reminder of what is important, and as a leader I want to pass that knowledge down to the younger years.

I am so excited to be a Girls’ High girl for one last year, and lead my school with our students’ best interests at heart.

Throughout this year I know I will have a great support system of friends and family as well as many teachers, the senior leadership team and my deputy Shermiah.

Knowing that I always have people to go to, that will support me through any challenges makes me even more excited to lead and represent Timaru Girls’ High School in 2026.

Deputy head of school Shermiah Fiaui

Stepping into the role of deputy head of school this year is both an incredible honour and a responsibility I am proud to take on.

I am genuinely excited for the year ahead and all the opportunities it will bring for our school community.

This role is not just about holding a title, but serving others, leading with integrity and helping create an environment where every student feels supported and inspired.

I am looking forward to working alongside our head of school, student leaders, staff, and students to continue building a culture that reflects our values and school spirit.

As I step into this position, I am committed to being prepared.

Prepared to listen, prepared to lead, and prepared to represent our school with pride.

I know that leadership requires effort, consistency, and teamwork, and I am ready to put in the work to ensure we make the most of every opportunity this year offers.

I am excited for the challenges, the growth, and the moments that will shape our 2026 journey.

Most of all, I aim to serve our school community and help make this year one we can all be proud of.