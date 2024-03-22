Waimate app launches for Easter

Jo Sutherland finds out the potato harvest mural behind her was painted by Bill Scott in 2008, thanks to a newly developed app. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An Easter hunt like no other will be held over two weeks in Waimate.

The Easter Scavenger Hunt was planned to coincide with the launch of a new app, developed by Waimate2gether.

Project manager Jo Sutherland said it took four months for the small team to develop the app, which was designed to help people make the most out of the area.

Mrs Sutherland said while people might think the app was developed with tourists in mind, that was not the case.

"It’s definitely for everyone."

She said while she thought she knew a lot about the town, there were still new things she had discovered about the area.

"I have learnt a lot about our beautiful heritage buildings, for example St Patrick’s Basilica was designed by Francis Petre in the Lombard Romanesque style.

"Potato growing was an important cash crop for expanding the Waimate community and is still an integral part of Waimate’s economy today."

The app provided information about heritage sites and street art, and helped people to find somewhere to wine and dine.

The app included all of the area’s walking, running and biking tracks.

"From native bush walks to punishing hills with amazing views — there’s something for all ages and fitness levels."

She said people who lived in nearby towns could also take advantage of the app to make the most of Waimate’s trails and cafes.

She said as new tracks and attractions appeared in the area they would be uploaded on to the app.

The scavenger hunt would take place from March 28 through to April 14, so if people were out of town for Easter weekend they would not miss the action.

She said participants should check in to the website between the dates, and be in to win daily prizes.

The hunt would require using the app to navigate your way around six locations in Waimate.

"At each location you’ll be asked to either take a photo or answer a question."

Participants were encouraged to look around for clues to help find the answers and write them down.

Once the scavenger hunt had been completed, answers were to be emailed to jo.waimate2gether@gmail.com to go into the draw.

The web version is available at waimate.stqry.app, or the mobile version can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store.

