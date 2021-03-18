Waimate school in lockdown, armed police on scene

Waimate High School and Waimate Main School are in lockdown as police respond to an incident in the town.

An area of the town has been cordoned off and a heavy police presence has been reported this afternoon. Some officers are armed.

On the Waimate High School Facebook page, principal Janette Packman said the school had been ordered by police to go onto lockdown ''due to an incident they are dealing with in the community on Queen St''.

''This will mean all students/staff/visitors will be required to remain in place in their rooms and on site until we have been given the order from Police to release students,'' she said.

Parents of Waimate High School and Waimate Main School pupils were asked not to to go into school or wait outside the school for pickups.

Families of pupils would be advised when the lockdown was lifted, posts on the Facebook pages of both schools said.

''We understand that this may cause you worry but please be assured that we have given clear information students and staff, and are taking all safety precautions ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the students,'' Mrs Packman said.

''What we need you to do is remain calm and follow the instructions, staying away to allow the police the time and space to do their job.''