Watch: River crossing goes wrong near Mt Cook

    A video posted on social media shows the dangers of attempting to cross a fast-moving river in a vehicle.

    In the video posted first to Tik Tok and then on Facebook, a group of people attempt to cross a river near Mt Cook in their ute when it is overcome with water and begins to sink.

    It does not appear anyone was injured in the river crossing attempt.

     - Warning: Video contains coarse language

    The vehicle is later towed out of the river.

    The video received more than 200,000 views in just one day along with nearly 3000 comments.

    "Omg! My heart is red line, that freaks me out," one commenter said.

    "Everyone calling them clowns. But disregard that, people attempt this crossing all the time." another commented.

