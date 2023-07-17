1080 poisoning operation due to start

The Department of Conservation starts an extensive pest control project with a recent helicopter pre-feed bait drop in Beresford Forest, in the Catlins. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Department of Conservation (Doc) is preparing to drop 1080 on the nearly 23,000ha Beresford Forest in the Catlins.

The first phase of a planned predator control operation to protect vulnerable native species such as mohua, southern rātā, mistletoe and long-tailed bats in the remote area went ahead earlier this month.

Six helicopters were used to sow about 31 tonnes of pre-feed (non-toxic) bait over public conservation land in the Beresford Range.

An aerial 1080 drop is due to start tomorrow, weather depending.

Doc Murihiku operations manager John McCarroll said recent monitoring had led to the decision.

"Rodent numbers were tracking dangerously high, putting native species at risk of predation, so we’re pleased to be getting this operation under way to give our vulnerable wildlife a better chance.

"Mohua ... have suffered heavy declines due to predation across the South Island. The Catlins is an important habitat for mohua with 25% of the entire species population found there, thanks to previous aerial 1080 operations. Monitoring shows nesting success increases from 57% to 89% with predator control."

The mohua is categorised "at risk — declining" nationally.

The aerial poison drop would help control possums, rats and stoats across what was otherwise an inaccessible area, Mr McCarroll said.

"This is a vast area of remote and rugged terrain. Ground-based trapping and bait stations are effective in smaller, more accessible areas. However, the number of predators can overwhelm trapping networks."

Humans and domesticated animals should not touch the toxic bait, he said.

