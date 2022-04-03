11-year-old Kaitangata BMX rider off to compete in Australia

Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club signed off another successful season at their home track with last Saturday’s Category 10 Open Day meeting.

clu31bmx1.jpg Aida Begg (11) will be competing in Australia next month. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Kai Black Gold President Marty Hurring said a club goal was to widen track by two metres in order to qualify for National meetings, and in the meantime he was very pleased with his first season at the helm.

"We were always busy with 30 to 40 people on Wednesday’s Club nights, where anyone’s welcome to come along and learn to ride, and when we took 13 riders to the South Island champs this year we had seven finalists.

"Kai does very well and has huge support for such a small club with the likes of Kai point coal and Hurring's, and we have proportionally high level competitors," he said.

Eleven-year-old Aida Begg had been selected for "Mighty 11" in Brisbane on April 4 , and said she has been BMX’ing since she was three.

"I really like the competition and making new friends... On the track I’m sometimes thinking about where there might be a crash - you never know- but mainly I’m thinking when to get in and cut someone off and how to win," she said.

Black Gold boys also had a strong showing with Deklan Arthur, Ryan Hurring, Cooper Harvey, Blake Glover, and Reid McDonald in 10 to 12 year old finals and Dahlia Anderson 5th in the 15-29 mixed B final.

National Officiating director of BMX New Zealand Tony Nelson of Alexandra had competed in adult BMX but said he hadn’t tried until his eight-year-old son got involved.

"Now I’ve got two sons and a daughter competing, and as you move around the BMX circuit you see it is a real family thing," he said.

"Cycling New Zealand breaks into road and track, BMX and Mountain bikes, and those have more specialised categories. It’s great to see so much sport diversity because the big traditional codes may not be for everyone. People grow up through sport, and clubs like this form a major support in the community. We all want to see active kids enjoying healthy competition and BMX is a strong and fast-growing option."

