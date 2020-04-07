$1500 council grant helps foodbanks

South Otago foodbanks have received a boost after Clutha District Council issued them cash grants recently.

The council agreed to grant a total of $1500 to four district foodbanks during its meeting last Thursday, to allow stocks to be purchased during the coronavirus lockdown.

Council community support and development adviser and Civil Defence welfare team member Jean Proctor said foodbanks were now well stocked, and ready for an anticipated increase in demand as the lockdown continued.

Civil Defence would be able to provide further financial support to them as required, she said.