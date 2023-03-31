7-year-old survivor fundraises for charity

Balclutha youngster Esme Palmer is hosting a pre-loved item sale to raise money for Ronald McDonald House. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A public-spirited youngster is aiming to give back to a charity that helped her through tough times.

Esme Palmer (7), of Balclutha, came up with the idea of selling old treasures including dolls, books, games, shoes and toys to raise money for Ronald McDonald House (RMH) — charitable lodgings where she spent 172 nights during a cancer battle in 2019.

That year, aged just 4, Esme underwent six months of treatment for Burkitt lymphoma — a cancer of the lymphatic system.

During treatment, she lived in RMH in Christchurch with parents Megan Balchin and Jason Palmer.

Ms Balchin said their family was "so grateful" to RMH for its endless support.

"It’s one of those places that you just can’t express with words what a special place it is.

"At a time of extreme stress, the amount of support they give is just so amazing."

They were "really proud" of Esme for wanting to give back through the toy sale, Ms Balchin said.

"She was sorting through things in her room and she’s got so much stuff, so we sat down and had a conversation about what she should do with some of it, and she suggested we sell it.

"It’s lovely to see Esme thinking of others and showing kindness growing up and for that we’re so proud of her."

Esme had been preparing her toys along with items given by other families to sell at the South Otago Athletic Clubrooms from 9am to noon tomorrow and said she was excited to sell toys to people in the area.

"I wanted to give money to Ronald McDonald House because they helped me when I was 4," she said.

She has also been inundated with toys and gifts from neighbours and friends so there will be plenty for sale tomorrow.

Ms Balchin said because of the prevalence of cancer, the charity touched many people’s lives.

The sale will be accompanied by a sausage sizzle and pony rides, proceeds from which will also go towards RMH.

