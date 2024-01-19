Art honours area

Catlins artists (from left) Maryann Darmody, Caley Hall and Fergus Sutherland present their joint exhibition ‘‘Evergreen Catlins Trees’’ at the Owaka Museum and Information Centre. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

Catlins-based artists Caley Hall, Maryann Darmody and Fergus Sutherland are showing their exhibition "Evergreen Catlins Trees" in the Owaka Museum and Information Centre.

The trio met a few years ago and decided they would create the exhibition together.

The artists hoped to celebrate native trees in the area, and give people a feel of their importance in the district.

"The Catlins had a history of removing trees, and now the area is lucky to have the natives we currently have," Mr Sutherland said.

"Personally, watercolour painting is powerful in emotion to me."

Mr Sutherland specialised in watercolour painting, Ms Darmody specialised in prints and Mr Hall specialised in oil painting.

The trio are strong Owaka Museum supporters and said the museum was a "hub" for many people of Owaka and surrounding areas.

"We live in a pretty magic place here," Mr Hall said.

"It’s great that we can present these exhibitions to show it off to people near and far."

The paintings are available for sale. Interested parties can contact the museum for more information.

The trio plan to host another exhibition in 2027.

