A Balclutha Lotto player will be starting the month in style after winning $333,333 with a first division win in tonight's Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Balclutha New World.

The other first division winners, each taking home $333,333, were from Auckland and Horowhenua.

Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Wednesday, when the jackpot will be $10m.