Balclutha marches for meth awareness

Balclutha residents took to the streets on Saturday to raise awareness of methamphetamine and the devastating impacts on the community.

Organiser Jean Proctor said the march was not about judging people, but about including those who had been impacted by the drug and helping them to reclaim their lives.

Anti-drug campaigner Pat Buckley from Amped4Life is keynote speaker at the event.

Balclutha has no inpatient or outpatient services for methamphetamine addicts and Mrs Proctor said she would like to have more early intervention services.

She said currently many people had to reach crisis point, before they could get treatment.

It's hoped that the march will lead to a much wider education programme in the district's schools.