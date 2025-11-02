Balclutha residents urged to conserve water

PowerNet chief executive Paul Blue. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Almost 2400 properties remain without power in the South and Balclutha residents are being asked to conserve water while the treatment plant is repaired.

Southland remains under a state of emergency until Friday, November 7 following the damaging winds 10 days ago.

PowerNet says 1290 properties in Southland are without power and 1100 in Otago remain without power.

"Restoration is ongoing but complex due to widespread damage.

"To get the job done safely, there may be instances where PowerNet need to temporarily switch off areas which have already been restored," Emergency Management Southland said.

Most parks, reserves, and playgrounds in Invercargill, Bluff, and Southland District remain closed until inspected.

"There is significant concern with public still entering into closed park and reserve areas."

In the Clutha district, which was also battered by the storm, Balclutha residents are being asked to conserve their water usage until further notice.

"There are disruptions at the water treatment plant due to mechanical issues with a valve. Operators are on site now working to repair the problem," Clutha District Council said.

"The reservoir is currently sitting at 60% so we are issuing a conserve notice as a precaution, asking people to monitor their water use and avoid activities that require a large amount of water (washing vehicles, etc.) to give the reservoir time to recover once repairs are complete."

- Allied Media