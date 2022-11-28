Black Fern part of the mix in Santa parade

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
While Christmas is still a month way, the holiday cheer filled the streets of Invercargill.
Thousands of children and families enjoyed the display of 60 floats.
The former Southland Girls’ High School pupil was part of the Black Ferns squad which was recently crowned women’s rugby world champions and was taking part in the parade for the first time.
"It had so many people yelling ‘Black Ferns!’ It was so cool to see all the support we are getting. It is really amazing."
"When I got the message I was obviously really keen to come down and be part of it.
"It is really special and I am feeling very privileged to be here."
The event was at risk hours before due to the weather conditions, she said.
"Santa is making sure we had the parade ... The sun is out, it is blue sky and everybody is here. It is wonderful."
It was always one of her favourite days of the year, she said.
"The best thing is to make the little kids happy," she said.
"I am ecstatically happy with the floats and the turnout of people.
"Just wishing everybody a very merry Christmas," he said.