Black Fern part of the mix in Santa parade

Santa Claus, a Black Fern and a lot of Christmas spirit — that was the combination which guaranteed a successful Southland Santa Parade on Saturday.

While Christmas is still a month way, the holiday cheer filled the streets of Invercargill.

Thousands of children and families enjoyed the display of 60 floats.

Black Fern Amy du Plessis took part in the Southland Santa Parade on Saturday. Photos: Luisa Girao

One of the highlights this year was the Black Ferns float, which had player Amy du Plessis and her medal on display.

The former Southland Girls’ High School pupil was part of the Black Ferns squad which was recently crowned women’s rugby world champions and was taking part in the parade for the first time.

"It had so many people yelling ‘Black Ferns!’ It was so cool to see all the support we are getting. It is really amazing."

Santa Claus and his elves (from left) Meagan Saunders (11), Indee Rogers (12) and Grace Calvert (12) brought cheers to thousands of people who attended the Southland Santa Parade.

Before heading to her holidays in Queenstown, she made the pledge to be part of the event as a way to give something back to her community, she said.

"When I got the message I was obviously really keen to come down and be part of it.

"It is really special and I am feeling very privileged to be here."

Invercargill children (from left) Sienna Vaughan (9), Claudia Eade (9) and Angus Duncan (9) were thrilled to be part of the parade.

Southland Santa Parade chief elf and organiser Alice Pottinger was pleased with the turnout.

The event was at risk hours before due to the weather conditions, she said.

"Santa is making sure we had the parade ... The sun is out, it is blue sky and everybody is here. It is wonderful."

Harriet and Alex Cumming (both 9) were excited to take part in the parade for the first time.

While there were many children experiencing the event for the first time, 9-year-old Sienna Vaughan was taking part in the parade for the fourth time.

It was always one of her favourite days of the year, she said.

"The best thing is to make the little kids happy," she said.

Josh Walker and Cuban get into the Christmas spirit.

Santa Claus said he was impressed with the turnout.

"I am ecstatically happy with the floats and the turnout of people.

"Just wishing everybody a very merry Christmas," he said.

