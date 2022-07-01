Skip to main content
Dunedin
12
|
3
Saturday,
Sat,
13
August
Aug
2022
South Otago
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Blowin’ in the wind
The blades on the Mt Stuart wind farm turbines catch the wind.
Concessions from Govt welcomed
Concessions from Govt welcomed
Recent government concessions in relation to Clutha’s rural water schemes are a big step in the right direction, operators say.
Opposition steps up, new faces running
Opposition steps up, new faces running
Mayoral candidate Bryan Cadogan will be running opposed at this election as Bruce Graham, Chris McDonald and Gail Oats have stepped up to the table.
Bridging the gap
Bridging the gap
An aerial view of the Beaumont bridge build shows earthworks on the new approach, piers at stages of construction and the nearly completed temporary trestle over the river to build the new bridge.
‘Seamless handover’ planned for foodbank
‘Seamless handover’ planned for foodbank
Anxiety that Clutha’s main foodbank service might temporarily be halted has been allayed by its outgoing provider.
Vaccination clinic deemed success despite lower numbers than expected
Vaccination clinic deemed success despite lower numbers than expected
A walk-in vaccination clinic in Balclutha on Sunday was less busy than expected, perhaps because of the harsh winter conditions.
Two seriously hurt in crash near Milton
Two seriously hurt in crash near Milton
Two people were seriously injured in a crash near Milton yesterday evening.
Walk-in vaccination to cope with bump in eligibility
Walk-in vaccination to cope with bump in eligibility
A free, walk-in vaccination clinic will take place at the Cross Recreation Centre in Balclutha tomorrow to coincide with "a cohort of eligibility".
Less costly pool design wins favour
Less costly pool design wins favour
Councillors have approved a new, multimillion-dollar pool complex for Milton.
Group’s ‘visual poem’ film celebrates local history
Group’s ‘visual poem’ film celebrates local history
A Clutha community is drawing artistic and heritage strands together this weekend to celebrate its rich local history.
Premier 2 Grade semifinals
Premier 2 Grade semifinals
Notlim Nets v Hillend Social Netball,Balclutha, Saturday, July 30
Strangler expresses remorse
Strangler expresses remorse
A Balclutha man who strangled his partner to death on their honeymoon says he is "truly sorry" and will live with the guilt forever.
Libraries get national recognition for digital efforts
Libraries get national recognition for digital efforts
Clutha libraries’ dedication to digital is getting noticed in high places.
Waihola water supply returning to normal
Burst main repaired; water supply returning to normal
Waihola residents should see a return to normal drinking water supply this week, following disruptions exacerbated by a burst main on Friday.
Temporary girder in place
Temporary girder in place
Work continues to roll along on the construction of the new Beaumonth Bridge with another landmark chalked up last week.
Waihola water woes worsen
Waihola water woes worsen
Residents still waiting for a functioning water supply at Waihola after days of travelling to places such as Dunedin to have a shower are also fed up with the system when it does work.
Thousands of paua on beach; natural causes suspected
Thousands of paua on beach; natural causes suspected
Thousands of paua were washed up dead and dying on Kaka Point beaches last week.
Council supplies water after pipe breaks
Council supplies water after pipe breaks
The water main supplying Waihola has broken again.
Plant’s biomass boiler beginning operation
Plant’s biomass boiler beginning operation
A South Otago dairy industry plant hopes to lead the way in green energy, as it brings a biomass boiler online this week.
Beaming in at Beaumont
Beaming in at Beaumont
A key milestone has been reached this week in the construction of the new highway bridge over the Clutha River/Mata-Au at Beaumont.
