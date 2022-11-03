Blue-riband local star of display

Members of the Tuapeka Vintage Club, including (from left) Brian Taylor, Rob Kenny and Gordon Duthie, inspect a recently refurbished TEA Ferguson earmarked for display during Lawrence Heritage Day on Sunday. Photo: Richard Davison

A local hero will reveal his true colours at a heritage day this weekend.

Lawrence holds its annual heritage day on Sunday, but visitors keen to while away the weekend can also enjoy attractions including static displays at the Tuapeka Vintage Club, on Saturday.

Members of the club have been quietly working away at a stalwart of the local community for the past two years, and are now ready to reintroduce him to the world.

Lifelong resident Rob Kenny passed the TEA Ferguson tractor into the care of the club after deciding it needed a bit of tender loving care.

Club spokesman Gordon Duthie said the 20-horsepower (15kW) workhorse had never travelled more than a couple of kilometres from Lawrence, while serving several different residents during its 67 years in town.

Proudly flaunting its loyalties, the tractor bore a blue riband around its casing, meaning it was a South Island-specific model, Mr Duthie said.

"The North Island model doesn’t have the blue stripe, it’s just Stoneleigh grey. So it’s a true blue local."

The beloved "wee Fergie" was just one of a host of attractions for the heritage-minded during the weekend, he said.

"People can visit both the vintage club, the neighbouring Bellview Wetlands and the Graeme Furness Gallery on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, the Chinese Camp and Lawrence Courthouse also join the programme, and the vintage club will have several activities and live displays."

The town would also host the Rally of Lawrence on Saturday.

Among activities on offer for visitors and their families were eel feeding, gold panning, model boats and live music, and the possibility of horse-and-cart rides.

Live displays included model steam engines, wool spinning and felting, horse shoeing, wood chopping, sheep shearing, grain milling, a chaff cutter and a traction engine.

The Lawrence Art Competition awards would be announced at 2.30pm, Sunday, at the Graeme Furness Gallery.

Sunday was also an opportunity to see inside some of the historic gold rush town’s many vintage buildings, some of which were not usually open to the public, Mr Duthie said.

"People love the heritage day. There’s plenty to see and plenty of activity bringing the town to life and painting a picture of yesteryear.

"We’re looking forward to a good turnout now people are keen to get out and about again."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz