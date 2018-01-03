Body believed to be missing Owaka diver

Police have recovered a body they believe to be a South Otago diver who went missing in the Marlborough Sounds.

In a statement today, police said although a formal identification had yet to be completed, they believed it was Baden Pierce McNab from Owaka.

The 25-year-old free diver went missing about 3.15pm yesterday after he failed to return from free diving around Titi Island.

Recovery vessel the Lady Elizabeth IV was on its way back to Picton, police said.

They said McNab's next-of-kin had been notified.