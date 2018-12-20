Business crushes waste issue

Port Molyneux School owner Jade McNab says its new bottle crusher is helping the Kaka Pt event venue reduce its load on the environment. Photo: Richard Davison

A move to recycle its own glass is part of an ongoing ''learning curve'' for a young Catlins business.

About to enter its second summer wedding season, the Port Molyneux School event venue in Kaka Point will welcome thousands of merrymaking guests between now and March.

Jade McNab, who owns the business with husband Lyndon, said those guests were likely to toast their way through more than 6000 bottles of wine and beer during their celebrations.

When the couple realised last year what a significant environmental impact that was having, they decided to do something about it in time for the new season.

''There's no kerbside recycling collection for glass in Clutha, so we were sending it to landfill, which just didn't sit right with us personally, or as a business. So we started looking into recycling it ourselves.''

That search led to Marlborough company Expleco, which manufactures a range of small business-scale, portable glass recycling devices.

The McNabs bought a GLSand glass bottle crusher for $6000 - money they say they regard as an ''investment'' rather than expense.

''It's quick, easy to use, and produces a safe, sand-like material which we'll use for landscaping and other on-site purposes.''

After a relatively quiet first year, bookings this summer were taking off - in line with the ''organic'' development of the business.

''We always knew the first year would be quiet, as weddings tend to be booked a year in advance.''

The crusher was reasonably quick to use, converting about 600 bottles an hour and Mrs McNab said the only quandary remaining was working out where to store the resulting sand until it was required.

''To be honest, we'll probably have a surplus, so if any locals can think of a use, we're happy to let them have some.''