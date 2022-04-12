Cadogan may be stranded in Aust for weeks

A southern mayor may be stranded for up to three weeks in Australia, because of Covid-19.

Clutha’s Bryan Cadogan left to visit family and grandchildren on the Gold Coast on March 30, but within 24 hours had contracted Covid-19.

Bryan Cadogan.

Yesterday Mr Cadogan told the Otago Daily Times he was no longer symptomatic, but was yet to return a negative rapid antigen test.

That meant he had missed his scheduled flight on Saturday, and could not rebook until he was given the all-clear.

The situation was further compounded by flight "chaos" exiting Australia, he said.

"Unfortunately, the first official flights available, according to Air New Zealand, are early May.

"Although global travel is apparently open for business, it’s still pretty dysfunctional, and I’m reliant on picking up a cancellation in order to get back any sooner."

Mr Cadogan said he had attended some meetings via Zoom during his isolation period, but wanted to be "on the ground" for upcoming annual plan meetings later this week.

"I’m going to bend over backwards to get back as soon as possible.

"It’s a comfort that we have an exceptionally good council at present, ready to go with the soapbox round of consultation this week, but I’m raring to go and don’t want to miss some of those key events."

Despite several pre-existing health conditions adding serious concern to his recent bout of infection, he said he had come through it well.

"I had some soreness in the lungs one day, and a thumping headache, but I’ve had worse flus. I’m just grateful I had my fourth [Covid-19] shot before I came across, which has obviously blunted the symptoms."

Mr Cadogan remained bullish in the face of potential criticism of his unscheduled absence.

"It’s been nearly two and a-half years since I saw my grandchildren here. In the end I only got those 24 hours with them before I shut myself away in the bedroom.

"But I’d do it all again in the blink of an eye just for that cuddle."

