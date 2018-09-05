Car fire in rural Otago

Fire crews were called to a car blaze in rural Otago yesterday evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift supervisor Andrew Norris said a pump from Waitahuna Volunteer Fire Brigade and a tanker from Lawrence arrived to the scene in Lockharts Rd, near Waitahuna, to find a car "well involved in fire" shortly before 9.30pm

A fire investigator would not be conducting a follow-up investigation but police had been notified, he said.