Car fire in rural Otago

    By George Block
    Fire crews were called to a car blaze in rural Otago yesterday evening.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift supervisor Andrew Norris said a pump from Waitahuna Volunteer Fire Brigade and a tanker from Lawrence arrived to the scene in Lockharts Rd, near Waitahuna, to find a car "well involved in fire" shortly before 9.30pm

    A fire investigator would not be conducting a follow-up investigation but police had been notified, he said.

