Car plunges off Milton Highway, one person injured

Emergency services are responding after a car plunged off the Milton Highway near Balclutha.
A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a car crashing into a fence on the Milton Highway (State Highway 1) between Benhar Rd and Smail Rd about 3.15pm.
The car had reportedly plunged 100m down a bank, the spokesman said.
There had been two people in the vehicle and one had moderate injuries.
A helicopter was possibly being dispatched to assist with the incident, the spokesman said.