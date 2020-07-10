Friday, 10 July 2020

Car rolls near Clinton

    Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Clinton in the Clutha District.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a vehicle rolled on Gorge Rd about 3.15pm.

    Members of the Clinton Volunteer Fire Brigade were first on the scene and found both occupants of the car out of the vehicle and uninjured upon arrival.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed neither occupant were injured in the crash.

