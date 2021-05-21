Centenarians among those getting jab

Centenarians Aldyth Kerr and Bill Roulston (below), both of Tapanui, receive their second Covid-19 vaccination at a clinic provided by the West Otago Health Medical Centre this week. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Two centenarians were among nearly 140 people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Tapanui this week.

Aldyth Kerr and Bill Roulston, both 100 years old and residents of Ribbonwood Country Home, received their second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday at clinics provided by the West Otago Health Medical Centre, supported by the WellSouth primary health network.

Healthcare workers, local police, community care workers, firefighters and a pharmacist were also among those vaccinated.

West Otago Health Medical Centre practice manager Karen McHutchon said the clinic had run smoothly and she hoped the vaccine would available to the wider community later this year

WellSouth director of nursing Wendy Findlay said small teams of "flying squads" comprising administrators and nurses supported the practices and provided training.

“This is at the heart of what general practices do — they know how to organise and deliver vaccination programmes efficiently and effectively. While not all want to be part of the programme, many are very eager to step up and help to deliver the Covid-19 vaccination. This is particularly helpful outside the urban centres,” she said.

Other general practices helping to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine included the Wanaka and Aspiring medical centres in Wanaka, Health Central in Alexandra, Fiordland Medical Practice in Te Anau, Queenstown Medical and Wakatipu Medical in Queenstown, Lawrence Medical Centre and Clutha Health First in Balclutha.

WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said nowhere else in New Zealand were general practices so involved in co-ordinating and delivering of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"It is a real benefit to patients and bodes very well for the next phases of the programme.”

Around a quarter of the about 30,000 Covid-19 vaccines delivered in Southern since the programme began in this region in late March have been provided by general practice teams.