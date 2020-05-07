Charged with killing parents

Myles William Taylor is alleged to have murdered his parents in Perth. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A woman with links to South Otago and her husband have allegedly been murdered by their son in Perth.

Myles William Taylor (34) is charged with murdering his mother Lesley Ann Taylor (64), who has links to South Otago, and his father, Michael Wayne Taylor (65), at their Hocking home, in Perth’s north, on April 26.

Myles Taylor is listed on Facebook as being from Dunedin and living in Perth.

A death notice for the pair published in the Otago Daily Times

said Mrs Taylor was an adored wife, treasured only daughter, and a much loved sister and sister-in-law of family in Stirling, South Otago, and Stratford, Taranaki.

According to 9News, the majority of her family lived in New Zealand.

A relative who lives in South Otago declined to speak when contacted yesterday and referred any comment to Western Australian police.

A woman who grew up with Mrs Taylor in Dunedin said she was ‘‘devastated and shocked’’ when she heard she had died.

Lynne Bryson said she was a neighbour of Mrs Taylor in Pine Hill as they were both growing up and went to school with her.

‘‘I remember her as friendly, helpful, someone to talk to if you needed a shoulder to cry on."

‘‘It is just very sad how their lives came to a tragic end.’’

Neighbours told 9News paramedics tried to resuscitate Mrs Taylor on the road, but she could not be saved.

They heard no screaming or yelling from the house.

One neighbour described them as ‘‘just a really quiet couple’’.

According to Perth News Taylor has indicated he plans to plead guilty to the murders.

Mrs Taylor died on April 26, and her husband died from injuries in hospital last Tuesday.

Taylor, who has also been charged with criminal damage, faced Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court the following day but no formal pleas were taken.

He was remanded in custody until his next court date on May 27.

City of Joondalup chief executive Garry Hunt said the Taylors worked for the council for two decades, and were highly respected and much loved by their colleagues. — Additional reporting AAP