Choppers sent to fight Waipori Falls fire

Several helicopters and ground crews are battling a blaze in Waipori Falls this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said 50 hectares of tussock and scrub had caught fire near Waipori Falls Rd, about 1.20pm.

Three crews from Waihola, one crew from Outram and a Dunedin Command Unit were at the scene, or on their way.

He initially said four helicopters were also battling the blaze, but another one joined the effort later in the afternoon.

Henley resident Bree Thompson said she could see flames from her house, which is some distance from the blaze.

The fire appeared to being growing quickly, she said.

Light winds are blowing in Dunedin this afternoon and the MetService is predicting occasional showers this evening.