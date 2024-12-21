Concerns over safety of crossing

Margaret Keen and her brother Doug, who is blind, are concerned about the safety of recently relocated pedestrian crossings in Milton. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

A Milton woman says the new positioning of a pedestrian crossing in the town is a death trap and defies logic.

The South Otago town is undergoing an upgrade which includes changes to pedestrian crossings.

But Margaret Keen said the crossing over State Highway 1 at the southern end of the town was not in the right place.

She is the nominated guide for her brother, Doug, who is blind.

"They have shifted it right down beside the intersection. So now if you do a right turn into the main street, the pedestrian crossing is right there," she said.

"My brother is so familiar with the old crossing. He knew where to stand and drivers knew where it was. And it still looks like it is there.

"Now he goes on the new one and is scared. Trucks cannot see him. A young girl nearly got run over there the other day. The whole town is talking about it."

She said the old crossing at the southern end of the town was about 5m to the north and in a much safer position. The new crossing was positioned so that when a truck or similar large vehicle turned into the main street, it blocked up the whole road during pedestrian use.

She said it appeared that no consultation had been carried out about the crossings and they had just appeared overnight.

People were moving on to the old crossings, which to some people appeared still to be marked. The were getting caught out by traffic that did not know the old crossings were there.

"It’s an accident waiting to happen."

She had contacted the NZ Transport Agency, which had "fobbed" her off.

The changes are part of a $5 million main street upgrade for Milton, overseen by Clutha District Council.

Council deputy chief executive Jules Witt said the council had not received any complaints or reported concerns from the public.

Any complaints regarding safety were correctly directed to NZTA, as that agency was responsible for state highways.

However, the council and its contractors were working closely with the agency to ensure public safety during and after the works.

"The plaza and intersection streetscape improvement project, including the decision to move the crossing closer to the plaza, was adopted by council and approved by the NZTA. It will also be subject to a traffic safety audit, and [Mrs Keen’s] concerns can be considered as part of that audit.

"While using this relocated crossing area without the balance of the kerb and channel changes could prove to be challenging, the whole area has been under a construction zone and a lower operating speed environment.

"NZTA could consider installing temporary barrier fencing."

He said existing crossings had been blacked out and the road would eventually be resurfaced as part of works.

"NZTA will be resurfacing . . . in January, 2025."

Mr Witt said the remainder of the streetscape project was out to tender, and was expected to get under way during April and May.