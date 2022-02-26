Construction means detour required

Construction work on the new Beaumont Bridge will lead to a short highway detour this autumn.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said extensive site preparation work for the three-year, $25million project, which began last month, would include upgrades to roads near Beaumont Hotel.

The detour, along Rongahere Rd and West Ferry St, was required to allow major road works to occur on 200m of State Highway 8 in front of the hotel.

That section of highway would form part of the eastern approach to the new, two-lane bridge.

Dee St will also be upgraded to provide access to the Beaumont Hotel while the works take place.

The bridge is due to open in 2024.