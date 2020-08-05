Cops looking for truck involved in four vehicle crash

Two people received minor injuries in a crash involving a truck and three cars which has blocked one lane of SH1 near Balclutha this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, near the intersection of Cherry Lane, at 10.50am.

The crash involved a truck and three other vehicles.

The spokeswoman said the truck had left the scene and police were trying to track it down.

The northbound lane was blocked and traffic management is in place.

Two occupants had very minor injuries.

A helicopter was initially called but was not required.