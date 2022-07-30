Council supplies water after pipe breaks

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The water main supplying Waihola has broken again.
Contractors would be working to fix this as quickly as possible, the Clutha District Council said yesterday.
A water tanker was at the Waihola Community Hall from 4pm yesterday and would remain until the supply was restored. The public was encouraged to bring their own containers.
A boil water notice was still in place for anyone on this supply.