Firefighters at the scene of the house fire in Balclutha today. Photo: John Cosgrove

Firefighters are attempting to get a house fire under control in Balclutha.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said crews from Balclutha, Milton and Kaitangata were attending a house fire at Hospital Rd.

The single story house was ‘‘well ablaze’’, he said.

Fenz were notified of the blaze about 12.45pm.

More to come.