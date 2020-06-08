Crews called to Kaitangata fire

A Kaitangata homeowner looks on as firefighters damp down hotspots at the side of her Christchurch St house today. Photo: Richard Davison

Kaitangata station officer Dean Andrews said his and Balclutha brigades were summoned about 4.40pm following reports of a fire in a wheelie bin at the property.

Residents had moved the bin by the time crews arrived, at which point officers worked together to damp down remaining hotspots and check the property was safe, he said.

Although the cause of the fire had not been determined, Mr Andrews said it was a timely opportunity to remind people to check what they were putting in their bins.

He said dustbin fires caused by hot ashes were not uncommon at this time of year, and advised care should be taken to ensure no embers remained before disposing of them.