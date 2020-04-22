Death 'unexplained' after body found in Clutha

The death of a man whose body was found in the Clutha River near Balclutha yesterday is being treated as unexplained while police investigate.

Police yesterday said a member of the public found the body in the river, near Otanomomo, 6km south of Balclutha, about 2.30pm.

In an update today police said a post-mortem would be conducted in the next few days, and as such formal identification was yet to take place.

The death was being treated as unexplained at this stage, and police were continuing to investigate.