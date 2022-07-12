Driver comes forward after near-miss with courier van

The driver of a white ute involved in a near-miss incident near Waihola last week has come forward to police.

Yesterday police advised that a courier driver had been left injured and shaken after their van rolled when they took evasive action to avoid an oncoming ute that was overtaking a logging truck.

The incident occurred on State Highway 1 at Titri, near Waihola, on Wednesday.

Around 6:50am that day, a white Toyota Hilux was travelling north on SH1 when it overtook the logging truck into the path of the oncoming courier van.

The van driver had to take evasive action by swerving off the road, which led to the van rolling and ending up on the opposite side of the road.

The courier driver sustained minor injuries and was "understandably shaken by this incident".

The incident was captured by a camera in the logging truck.

This morning police said they were speaking with the driver of the ute, who had came forward to them.