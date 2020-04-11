Saturday, 11 April 2020

Driver distraction, speed led to derailment: report

    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    A freight train derailment at Clinton in March last year was caused by a distracted driver and excessive speed, a Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) report has found.

    On March 29, three wagons of a KiwiRail freight train derailed when exiting a crossing loop, as the train was travelling from Invercargill to Dunedin.

    Two of the wagons overturned on to their sides.

    The TAIC found the freight train had exceeded the maximum track speed when exiting the crossing loop, due to the driver becoming distracted.

    The downhill gradient of the track allowed the train to accelerate to above the maximum permissible line speed.

    "... The excessive speed combined with the track geometry at the point of derailment and the centre of gravity of the ... coal wagons caused the wagon to oscillate from side to side.

    "One or more wheels then lifted and climbed the rail, resulting in derailment."

    The wagon condition and loading were within KiwiRail’s maximum permissible limits.

    A similar event occurred at the Clinton crossing loop in 2016.

    At that time KiwiRail took safety actions after the incident, including speed monitoring and track repair.

    However, a procedural control measure to ensure that loaded trains did not use the crossing loop was not adopted.

    The report said as a result, KiwiRail had taken a number of safety actions that address the issues raised in the report.

    ‘‘Therefore, no new recommendations have been made."

    A train driver could become distracted even when carrying out tasks specific to their role which could have unintended consequences, the TAIC said.

    "To avoid repeat accidents and incidents it is important to learn from previous incidents.

    "This requires a focus on implementing corrective action in accordance with the hierarchy of controls.

    "However, when procedural control measures have been identified they should be implemented, checked and monitored properly to ensure the desired results are achieved."

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter - yours. For more than 150 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is now more important than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by subscribing to our print or digital editions, or by making a donation.

    Become a Supporter