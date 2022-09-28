Driver hits parked car at shop then buys bottle of wine

A Milton woman who crashed while parking at a supermarket proceeded to buy a bottle of wine, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called after a 56-year-old woman visited the Four Square supermarket in Milton about 2.30pm yesterday.

She the kerb with her car, which then struck another vehicle while she was trying to park outside the store, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman then rushed into the store and bought a bottle of wine, Snr Sgt Bond said.

When police caught up with her she recorded a breath alcohol level of 584mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Her licence was suspended for 28 days and she would appear in court, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz