Driver killed in South Otago crash

One person has died following a crash in South Otago, police have confirmed.

The single-vehicle crash on Owaka Highway at Romahapa was reported about 8.35am today, but is believed to have happened overnight.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police said.

Officers remain at the scene this afternoon and the Serious Crash Unit have been called in.

Fire crews from Balclutha also attended.