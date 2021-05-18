Dumping duck carcasses appalls resident

The duck carcasses left on Mr Cross' driveway. Photo: Allan Cross.

A Kaitangata resident awoke to an unwelcome surprise on Saturday.

Semi-retired farmer Allan Cross went to fetch the Otago Daily Times from his letterbox about 7.30am only to find about 30 duck carcasses "in a heap" at the foot of his driveway.

Initially, he thought they might be unwanted surplus meat, but a rank odour revealed the truth of the matter, Mr Cross said.

"To begin with I couldn’t make out what this heap was. When you don’t expect something, it doesn’t quite register.

"Once I’d got a bit closer, I could see they were ducks. Then the smell hit me."

He said a closer inspection revealed most of the carcasses were fly-blown.

He returned indoors and contacted the police and Fish & Game.

"I wasn’t sure if there might have been a crime committed in terms of bag size or

illegal disposal, so I contacted

both.

Allan Cross, of Kaitangata, kneels at he spot on his driveway where about 30 duck carcasses were dumped on Friday night. Photo: Richard Davison.

"I had a call back from police, who took my details and just advised me to dispose of them in the bin."

Fish & Game were yet to respond, he said.

"It’s a bit disgusting, to be honest. As far as I know we get on with everybody all right, but something like this makes you wonder.

"Whoever did it should be ashamed of themselves. Not least for wasting the ducks."

As neither he nor his wife had heard anything on Friday night, they might now consider installing wireless CCTV, he said.

The couple moved to Kaitangata in 2016, but had never experienced anything similar before.

"I still feel good about Kai. The majority of people are good folk, and this won’t change my mind."

A Balclutha police spokesman confirmed Mr Cross reported the incident, which remained under investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information regarding the incident, or who might have CCTV footage covering anything related to the carcass dumping.