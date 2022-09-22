Erosion concerns raised

Kaitangata retiree Ann Manning points out erosion of the bank of the Clutha River she says has only occurred since willows were cut back by the Otago Regional Council two years ago. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A Riverside resident says riparian management by the Otago Regional Council (ORC) has aggravated the erosion issues it was designed to fix.

Kaitangata retiree Ann Manning (72) moved to a 1.7ha lifestyle block on a willow-festooned bend of the lower Clutha River six years ago.

She said she had experienced no erosion problems until ORC contractors arrived to prune the willows about two years ago.

Since that time, an 800m stretch of shared driveway and riverside garden had suffered intermittent erosion along its length, she said.

"The willow branches used to drape into the water right along the length of the driveway, which we share with the neighbouring dairy farm.

"ORC sought permission to ‘trim’ the willows, as they put it but, unfortunately, I was away when it took place. When I returned, they were utterly hacked bare and the bank damaged by caterpillar tracks.

"Since then, mainly I believe because the branches no longer act to break up the currents and soften the river on this bend, there’s been ongoing damage to the whole bank, with some sections just falling away completely.

"I just want someone to take it seriously and look at the situation with a bit of intelligence."

She said she, the regional council and her neighbour had all attempted to make repairs to the bank since, but to no lasting effect.

"Fonterra needs to run milk trucks along here, and it’s just becoming impossible for everyone."

ORC engineering response manager Michelle Mifflin said severe flooding in 2020 and heavy rain this winter had contributed to a "significant" number of slips along the lower Clutha.

ORC engineers were present on Mrs Manning’s property yesterday reviewing the situation, and indicated remedial work was planned.

Ms Mifflin said the slips had occurred in part as a result of fluctuating river levels combined with high ground saturation.

"It is a natural response for landowners along rivers to raise concerns around erosion and what may have caused [it].

"The ORC engineering team works proactively in monitoring and managing the Clutha River/Mata-Au particularly within the Lower Clutha Flood Protection and Drainage Scheme, where the riverbank and flood protection banks have an integral relationship."

She said anyone with erosion concerns could report details to the ORC.

