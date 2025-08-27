Fatal crash closes Otago highway

Police at the crash scene on Wednesday. Photo: Richard Davison

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash which has closed an Otago highway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 93, between Mataura and Clinton, about 10.15am, police said.

"Sadly, a man was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and the road is closed.

Traffic is being diverted along State Highway 1, and motorists should factor in the longer travel time.

In an update at 1.44pm NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the closure area on SH93 had been extended and the road was now closed between Mataura and Clinton.

Detours were in place.

- Allied Media