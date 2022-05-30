Fatal Waihola crash: District Court sentencing for young driver

A judge ordered the teenager will be sentenced in the Dunedin District Court in August. Photo: ODT files

A 17-year-old driver who killed two mothers in a horror crash in Waihola last year has been convicted on all four charges he faced.

The teenager is to be sentenced in Dunedin District Court on two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two of dangerous driving causing injuries, in order to face more appropriate penalties than available in the Youth Court.

The teen, whose name remains suppressed, was remanded into Oranga Tamariki custody.

At the Youth Court today, Judge Michael Turner said sentencing options in the youth system were not appropriate for the teen, described by police as having a ‘‘cavalier’’ attitude and showing no remorse after the South Otago crash in October last year.

He had been discharged from previous Youth Court proceedings just three days before the crash, and had previously been warned that his manner of driving could lead to a fatal crash, the court heard.

The teen also started by claiming "wrongly" that he had fallen asleep, the judge said.

Reading from the summary of facts, Judge Turner revealed the details of the crash for the first time.

The teen was driving back from Invercargill to Dunedin when he started tailgating another car.

In a passing lane the two cars began overtaking cars in tandem.

At the end of the passing lane the teen remained behind the first car and crossed the centre line four times in an attempt to pass. It was always busy.

On his fifth attempt, 1km south of Waihola, with his vehicle halfway into the other lane, an oncoming car swerved to avoid a head-on collision.

The following car was unable to get out of the way.

The resulting crash killed two mothers and injured two others in a family group heading from Dunedin to Queenstown in a convoy.

The victim impact statements made for sad reading, Judge Turner said.

The teen's offending was too serious, the risk he posed to the community too high and the consequences in Youth Court were inadequate for the matter, the judge said.

The teen will be sentenced on August 18.

- Court reporter