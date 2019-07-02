Five fire crews battling house fire near Milton

Smoke and flames from the fire were visible from Manuka Gorge Highway. Photo: Richard Davison

Five fire crews are battling a well-ablaze house fire near Milton this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said crews from Milton, Lawrence, Waitahuna and Balclutha were at the scene, on the Manuka Gorge Highway, near Glenore.

The single storey 20m by 20m dwelling was "well-ablaze".

All the occupants were out of the house and safe and well, he said.

Firefighters were first called to the blaze before 3pm.

Smoke and flames were still visible at the house, which is up a long driveway set among trees, as of about 3.30pm.

The homeowner was at the scene being comforted by friends.