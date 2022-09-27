Fond farewell to key player

Balclutha AFC right back and club stalwart Alfie Nicol is finally hanging up his boots after 47 years. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

What a game.

In a sport notorious for eliciting cliches, the unparalleled performance of South Otago football player Alfie Nicol merits every exaggeration.

Engineer by day, since 1975 most of Nicol’s remaining waking hours have been devoted to the club he joined as a then fresh-faced teen, Balclutha AFC.

During those 47 years, the 63-year-old right back has notched up an incredible 850-plus competitive games, easily topping 1000 after pre-season and other fixtures are taken into account.

By comparison, former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton holds the official world playing record, of 1390 games.

Nicol retired from competitive football at the end of this season, and was honoured with a special ceremony at the club on Saturday, during which his No3 shirt was also retired as a mark of respect for his service.

Humble and modest, Nicol told the Otago Daily Times yesterday he simply could not understand all the fuss.

"I’m not really one for the limelight, so it’s all a bit strange.

"University gave me a guard of honour during our final match the other day, then the club sprang this on me.

"I was looking for my number 3 shirt in the kit bag just now. But I realised it’s up on my wall at home."

The Scots expat — who came to Balclutha with his family in 1973, aged 14 — said he had seen the game become less physical and more technical during his near half-century on the turf.

"I play Scottish football. That’s a pretty physical strain of the game, bordering on thuggery. So I’ve had some good battles down the years.

"Nowadays you still get the strong tackles, but the technique brought into the game has lifted everyone’s skills, which is no bad thing."

Alongside the stud marks and scars, the game had a gentler, friendlier side, he said.

"Football’s a game that all cultures and ages can enjoy together. I’ll miss the people.

"But I’ve been lucky to play with my three sons, my daughter, and most of my six grandkids. I’ve even played with my wife, Judy."

Nicol paid special credit to his wife for her own service to the club.

"Judy’s been right alongside me all the way, and made too many after-match spreads to mention."

He said, when running out today, the spirit remained willing, the knees less so.

"Recovery just takes too long now. It’s time to be a bit kinder to my body."

Paying credit to a "fantastic servant" of the club, Balclutha president Danny Simmonds described Nicol as the "perfect footballer".

"I know he’d carry on if his body would let him, that’s just who he is. He’s been the heart of this club for so long. We’ll miss him out there."

