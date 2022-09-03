Foodbank management handover complete

Management of Clutha’s foodbank services has been passed from the Salvation Army to the Clutha Budget Advisory Service, care of Amy Senada (left) and Lee-Anne Michelle. Photo: Nick Brook

Balclutha's essential foodbank has changed hands through a "seamless" transition, service providers say.

As of Thursday this week, the Clutha Budget Advisory Service (CBAS) has taken over the local food distribution operation from the Salvation Army.

CBAS co-ordinator Lee-Anne Michelle said the organisation would now be the sole provider of the service.

Her team was researching and reviewing several foodbank operation models to trial and select which would work best in the local setting, she said.

The operation would entail structural changes for CBAS, whose range of budgeting and other services had been in high demand following recent increases in the cost of living.

"We are investigating our options with other premises but will be keeping the actual food at the current venue at the moment, so pick-up could be there or from CBAS.

"We are in touch with all our clients, and food support will be available five days a week by phone, email or by calling in at 14C James St."

CBAS’ earlier foodbank experience in the lead-up to this week’s takeover was honoured with a Clutha District Council Community Services Award earlier this year.

This was conducted in partnership with KiwiHarvest, a group which sources food and manages distribution from Dunedin.

Salvation Army southern division commander Susan Goldsack said that despite the change to its South Otago ministries, the organisation’s connection to Balclutha and its people would remain.

The Salvation Army had been present in Balclutha since the 1890s, but Ms Goldsack said its community ministries in the town had been operating at a deficit for an "extended period".

Representatives would continue to deliver a limited range of social services to the district, and would ensure a "seamless handover" of existing food, equipment and related networks to the new foodbank provider.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said he was pleased to see the foodbank continue under committed new hands.

"This is a fresh beginning for our district at a challenging time, and an opportunity for our community to step up and assist the launch of this new service by donating any food items they can afford to share."

nick.brook@odt.co.nz