Fresh inquiry into fatal 2013 West Otago crash

A family member of one of two people killed in a heavy vehicle crash in West Otago in 2013 say they are "very happy" a second coronial inquiry is being held.

Southern District Police announced today the Solicitor General has directed a further coronial inquiry into the deaths of Wayne Brenssell (64) and Toby Waitokia, who were killed in a crash on State Highway 90, near Waikoikoi.

Both were from the Tapanui area.

Superintendent Paul Basham, District Commander for Southern District, said the further inquiry was directed following a police review of the incident and their subsequent investigation.

"Police acted in good faith during the investigation, but subsequently reviewed the incident and our investigation as a consequence of concerns raised by the families.

"We know the families of these men still live with their loss every single day.

"Police has met with the families and will continue to support them throughout the (new) coronial inquiry."

A family member of Mr Waitokia said she could not comment on the details of the case while the inquiry was ongoing, but said his family was "very happy" the circumstances of his death were being looked at again.