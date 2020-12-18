Friday, 18 December 2020

Updated 2.45 pm

Gas leak at Kaitangata coal plant

    By Emma Perry and Grant Miller
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    The response was taking place in Berry St, near the Kai Point Coal plant. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    The response was taking place in Berry St, near the Kai Point Coal plant. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A coal plant in Kaitangata has been evacuated today owing to a possible methane leak, amid reports of people feeling unwell.

    Kaitangata deputy fire chief Dwayne Thompson said workers at the site had noticed an odour and they were evacuated.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman earlier said they were called to an Eddystone St address about 12.15pm.

    However, an Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said fire crews were assembled in Berry St, near the Kai Point Coal Company plant.

    Kaitangata, Balclutha and St Kilda fire crews were in attendance at the plant, along with a command unit from Dunedin, Mr Thompson said.

    The Balclutha crew had a gas detector, he said.

    A very low concentration of methane had been detected.

    Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Photo: Gregor Richardson

    He expected it could have come from a seam of coal that could have been hit.

    Firefighters were assessing what they were dealing with, he said.

    Residents in the area were safe inside their houses, he said. 

    Several of the staff at the site were earlier reported as feeling unwell.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter