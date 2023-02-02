Heavy rain floods home

Heavy rains in the Clutha district caused surface flooding and a home to be inundated.

The Clutha District Council said heavy rain and thunderstorms had caused flash flooding in West Otago late yesterday afternoon.

Motorists were urged to drive slowly near surface flooding, to avoid pushing it to properties.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to Tapanui to help clean up after part of a resident’s kitchen fell down in heavy rain about 5.30pm yesterday.