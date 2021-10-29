Friday, 29 October 2021

Helicopter rescue after Catlins fall

    A rescue helicopter flew a patient to Dunedin Hospital after they fell in a remote part of the Catlins in South Otago.

    The Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand sent a Dunedin-based rescue helicopter at 2.38pm to respond to a distress beacon activation in the vicinity of Florence Hill, near Tautuku Bay in the Catlins, Stuff reported.

    When the helicopter arrived, one patient required medical treatment after a fall and was then flown to Dunedin Hospital.

    Police received a report at 2.55pm that a personal locator beacon had been activated, but the RCCNZ was co-ordinating the response to the beacon activation.

     

